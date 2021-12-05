SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 578,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other SPX news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,105 shares of company stock worth $2,193,881. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. 105,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. SPX has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

