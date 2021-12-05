Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $94.67

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.67, but opened at $105.14. Sprout Social shares last traded at $100.93, with a volume of 1,350 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,319 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,963. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

