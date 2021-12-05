Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.51

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $8.39. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 63,152 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.