Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $15.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 68,001 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The stock has a market cap of $597.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5,136.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 88,032 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 447,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

