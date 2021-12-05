Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $16.56

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $15.91. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 2,870 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRAD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $3,406,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

