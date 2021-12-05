Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

