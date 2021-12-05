Splintershards Market Capitalization Reaches $111.02 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Splintershards has a market cap of $111.02 million and $2.99 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00027565 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016028 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,819 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

