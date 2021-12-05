Splinterlands Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.93 or 0.08422529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.49 or 0.98077107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

