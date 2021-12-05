SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPK) Shares Up 1%

Shares of SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.00. 65,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 44,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Get SPK Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.