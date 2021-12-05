Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPXSF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day moving average of $198.11. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $152.20 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

