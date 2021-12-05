Spheroid Universe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $135,578.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $135,578.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.38 or 0.08418241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00078667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.77 or 0.98072580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars.

