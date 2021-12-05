SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

