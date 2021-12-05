SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Boosted by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $26,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

