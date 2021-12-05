SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,685.37 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,820,943 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,290 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

