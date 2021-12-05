Sparkle Loyalty Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $19,370.89 and approximately $322.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00239034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

