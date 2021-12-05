Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 3.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. 671,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,892,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.