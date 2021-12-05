Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 3.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. 671,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,892,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

