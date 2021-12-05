South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.18

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.18 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61). South32 shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 187,942 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

