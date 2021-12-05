South Shore Capital Advisors Has $3.81 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

South Shore Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.9% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

