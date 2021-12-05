South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

SPFI opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

