Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.69. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.37. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

