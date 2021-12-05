Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

