SnowSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61,382.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $6.48 or 0.00013188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $61,382.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08366739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.65 or 0.98361511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,589 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

