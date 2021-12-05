Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.68. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

