Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.16, but opened at $71.31. Smartsheet shares last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 17,298 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

