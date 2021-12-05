Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $80.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

SMAR stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $100,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,150,000 after buying an additional 1,074,006 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after buying an additional 965,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

