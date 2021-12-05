SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.71.
SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
SGH traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. 583,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.
SMART Global Company Profile
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of SGH stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,778. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SMART Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.
About SMART Global
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.