SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SGH traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. 583,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

