SkyWest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,155 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the typical volume of 317 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW opened at $38.86 on Friday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,186,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after buying an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.