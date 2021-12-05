SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:SJW opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

