Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPXCF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:SPXCF opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

