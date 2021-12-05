SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) vs. Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Head to Head Survey

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SilverBow Resources and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.86%. Berry has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Berry.

Volatility and Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Berry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 2.06 -$309.38 million ($1.41) -15.95 Berry $523.83 million 1.20 -$262.89 million ($1.11) -7.05

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -5.87% 87.03% 13.95% Berry -22.15% 2.81% 1.36%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Berry on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

