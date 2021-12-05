Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $57.23.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SSSAF. Bank of America downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.