Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Drops By 20.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OEZVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Verbund alerts:

OEZVY stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.