Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Increases By 26.3%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $6.24 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

Separately, TheStreet cut TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

