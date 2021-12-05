Short Interest in Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Expands By 18.5%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIMP opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91. Simply has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

