Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Drops By 26.2%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 16,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRHC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.