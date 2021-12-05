Short Interest in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Decreases By 19.8%

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

