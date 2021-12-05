Short Interest in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Increases By 24.3%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.5 days.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWHUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

