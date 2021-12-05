Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Increases By 30.0%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NCMGY opened at $16.06 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

