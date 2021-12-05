Short Interest in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Increases By 22.7%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $25.51 on Friday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

