Short Interest in Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Increases By 18.2%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 4,088,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MPCMF opened at $1.48 on Friday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

About Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

