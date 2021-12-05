Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Declines By 21.4%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

