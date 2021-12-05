Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declines By 22.3%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 41.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $988.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.