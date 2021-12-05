Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Expands By 19.1%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of PGJ opened at $36.37 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

