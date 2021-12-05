Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Declines By 22.3%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $321.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

