Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Increases By 23.7%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,342,600 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,701,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,426.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.