Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Grows By 19.5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.82. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

