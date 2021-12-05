Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Drops By 20.6%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 258.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 383,525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 142,662 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 341,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 75,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter.

