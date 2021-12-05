Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Increases By 18.9%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 976.0 days.
OTCMKTS GBERF opened at $789.12 on Friday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $580.00 and a 1-year high of $865.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $774.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.94.
Geberit Company Profile
