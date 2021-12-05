Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Rises By 22.8%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.