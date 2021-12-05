Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Rises By 22.8%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.