Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Decreases By 20.2%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $49,737.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,115 shares of company stock valued at $143,815. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

